Oakland Zoo animals enjoy leftover Christmas trees
Gifts poured in from the public through an online wishlist put together by zookeepers, and Chrismas tree farms donated their leftover trees to the animals. This turned out to be a major hit with the zoo creatures - They were highly entertained by the trees, which create sticky snacks, fun furniture, perfect hiding places, and a new smell for the animals to enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,754
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Dec 27
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC