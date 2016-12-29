Oakland Zoo animals enjoy leftover Ch...

Oakland Zoo animals enjoy leftover Christmas trees

Gifts poured in from the public through an online wishlist put together by zookeepers, and Chrismas tree farms donated their leftover trees to the animals. This turned out to be a major hit with the zoo creatures - They were highly entertained by the trees, which create sticky snacks, fun furniture, perfect hiding places, and a new smell for the animals to enjoy.

