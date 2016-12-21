Oakland street violence claims 3 generations 3 years apart

New York City's iconic New Year's Eve celebration will be surrounded by sanitation vehicles to stop truck-driving attackers like those in Germany and France. Officers scoured hotels, businesses, rest areas and trucks stops across a large swath of Virginia in the search for a 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter, who vanished during a holiday road... It was supposed to be a nine-hour drive from New Jersey to North Carolina, one that Barbara Briley had made many times before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.