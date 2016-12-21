Oakland street violence claims 3 gene...

Oakland street violence claims 3 generations 3 years apart

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WKOW-TV

New York City's iconic New Year's Eve celebration will be surrounded by sanitation vehicles to stop truck-driving attackers like those in Germany and France. Officers scoured hotels, businesses, rest areas and trucks stops across a large swath of Virginia in the search for a 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter, who vanished during a holiday road... It was supposed to be a nine-hour drive from New Jersey to North Carolina, one that Barbara Briley had made many times before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr I despise most pe... 20,749
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) 20 hr Solarman 16
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Tue Engineer 356
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
News Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15) Dec 25 Tommy T 8
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Dec 25 annonymous 74
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Dec 24 Animal Slavery 17
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,261 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC