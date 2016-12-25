Oakland: Single-alarm East Oakland house fire displaces seven

Firefighters were able to extinguish a single-alarm fire at an East Oakland house, but seven residents will be at least temporarily displaced, authorities said. Dispatchers learned of the fire, which apparently started in the house's kitchen, in the 1700 block of 94th Avenue at the cross of Plymouth Street at 5:30 p.m. Sixteen firefighters responded on three engines and one truck, Oakland Fire battalion chief Demond Simmons said.

