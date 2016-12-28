Oakland: Man fatally shot Tuesday lost son, grandson to violence three years ago
A man fatally shot in East Oakland on Tuesday lost his son and grandson to gun violence in 2013. OAKLAND - After his son and 16-month old grandson were fatally shot in August 2013 as they slept at an East Oakland home, Melvin C. Johnson Jr. pleaded for the community to "stop the violence" and "put the guns down."
