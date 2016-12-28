Oakland: Man fatally shot Tuesday los...

Oakland: Man fatally shot Tuesday lost son, grandson to violence three years ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A man fatally shot in East Oakland on Tuesday lost his son and grandson to gun violence in 2013. OAKLAND - After his son and 16-month old grandson were fatally shot in August 2013 as they slept at an East Oakland home, Melvin C. Johnson Jr. pleaded for the community to "stop the violence" and "put the guns down."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr I despise most pe... 20,750
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) 12 hr Solarman 16
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Tue Engineer 356
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
News Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15) Dec 25 Tommy T 8
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Dec 25 annonymous 74
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Dec 24 Animal Slavery 17
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,325

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC