Oakland Interfaith brings holiday concert to Mountain View, San Francisco
Terrance Kelly, conductor and artistic director, performs with the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|8 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|12
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC