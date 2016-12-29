Oakland: Daughter Thai Kitchen opens at old Chowhaus location in Montclair
Daughter Thai Kitchen, a new restaurant specializing in southern Thai cuisine, opened Dec. 7 to eager customers at the former Chowhaus site in Montclair Village. The restaurant is the brainchild of Kasem "Pop" Saengsawang, Ling Chatterjee and Kim Gamble.
