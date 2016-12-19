Oakland dance company reaches out to disabled veterans
Dwayne Scheuneman, right, and James Bowen dance during a performance by the Axis Dance Company an ensemble of performers with and without disabilities. Dwayne Scheuneman, left, and Alivia Schaffer dance during a performance by the Axis Dance Company an ensemble of performers with and without disabilities in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|8 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|12
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC