Oakland: Cause of two-alarm house fire under investigation
The cause of a two-alarm fire Thursday night in the Montclair area that left a family of five displaced remained under investigation Friday, authorities said. A family member who had just parked outside the house saw smoke and was able to alert the others who all got out safely, officials said.
