New Year's Eve concert being promoted...

New Year's Eve concert being promoted in Berkeley is a scam, district attorney says

1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

A concert that's being promoted in Berkeley on New Year's Eve that supposedly will benefit the Alameda County Food Bank is a scam, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said. The District Attorney's Office said, "The 'I Love the 90's Music Fest' or 'New Years Eve 90s Music Fest' is currently being advertised online, but the event is not taking place."

Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Oakland, CA

