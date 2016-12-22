Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's...

Nellie's Soulfood Will Reopen in JK's Brickhouse in West Oakland

Just in time for the holidays, a bit of happy news: As previously reported , Nellie Ozen, the proprietor of Nellie's Soulfood, has been working to reopen the 50-year-old West Oakland institution ever since it shuttered earlier this year. Now, Ozen has set Tuesday, December 27 , as her tentative reopening date.

