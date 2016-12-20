Minimum wage: Bay Area cities prepare for increases in 2017

A large group of protesters made up of fast food, home care and child care workers and organizers march down International Boulevard to the intersection of 98th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. The protest was part of a national day of action to bring the minimum wage up to $15 per hour and was the first of two happening in the Bay Area on Tuesday.

