Michelle Le's murder featured on 'Dateline'
Annalyn Arbolde, left, and Viva Mogi arrange bouquets of flowers before the start of a vigil in remembrance of Michelle Le at Samuel Merritt University in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|Obama could have WON
|20,761
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|53 min
|Go Blue Forever
|20
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Sat
|please help
|1
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Dec 27
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC