Man killed in East Oakland shooting
Officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert found the man on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|tell it like it is
|8
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|11 hr
|Engineer
|356
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Sun
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
