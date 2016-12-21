Man fatally shot in Oakland had lost son, grandson to violence three years ago
This undated photo provided by Sherri Lyn Miller shows Melvin Johnson, who was shot and killed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, on the east side of the San Francisco Bay Area city. Johnson, who urged an end to violence in Oakland after gunfire killed his son and grandson as they slept three years ago became a victim himself this week as he drove near a street memorial for his slain family.
