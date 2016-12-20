Lawsuit filed by family of teen killed climbing tree in Oakland
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while climbing a tree near Oakland's Lake Merritt last year is suing the city, alleging that Oakland employees knew the tree was unsafe but failed to act in time. Jack Lewis of Oakland was killed shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2015, while climbing a tree in a park near Children's Fairyland on the shore of Lake Merritt.
