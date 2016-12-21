Ghost fire aftermath: Code enforcement complaints on rise
A wooden staircase built on top of pallets is seen, right, as investigators carry on their work at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland on Dec. 13. OAKLAND >> The number of anonymous fire and code enforcement complaints in this city spiked in the two weeks following the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people, casting a wide net that targeted legitimate and unpermitted spaces alike. From Dec. 5-16, the city received 21 code enforcement complaints about people living in illegal or unpermitted spaces compared with just two complaints in the two weeks before the deadly Dec. 2 fire, according to city code enforcement data analyzed by the Bay Area News Group.
