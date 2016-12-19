Family of Oakland teen killed by dying city tree by Lake Merritt sues city

The city of Oakland knew that a popular climbing tree at Lakeside Park was diseased before it broke and caused a 16-year-old boy's death last year, according to a lawsuit filed by the teen's family on Monday. Jack Lewis, of Oakland, was one of several young people who were climbing a big tree at Lake Merritt outside the entrance to Children's Fairyland on Dec. 4, 2015, when a large, rotted limb broke and he fell to his death A wrongful death lawsuit filed by his parents Michael and Lisa Lewis in Alameda County Superior Court on Monday alleges that the city knew that the tree was dead or dying, but failed to remove it until after Jack's death.

