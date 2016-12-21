Eye for detail keeps Western Sign going strong after 45 years
It could be the streetside sign announcing Foster Lumber, any one of dozens of temporary real estate signs, the frontage sign for the Rio Vista Museum or the massive Fibrebond sign that looked out over Highway 12. The family owned business that started in a backstop on North Texas Street is still going strong after 45 years due to what owner Kyle Urban said is an exacting adherence to quality, an ear for hearing what their customers want and a desire to make sure that what they want is what they get. Urban also stressed that nothing in any of their signage projects is farmed out, leaving the quality control in his hands.
