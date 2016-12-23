East Oakland corner stores take a healthy turn
More than 300 cases of them were sold this year at seven corner stores connected to a growing network that have agreed to sell more fresh food rather than merely serve as a convenient neighborhood source for alcohol and tobacco. Last year, the six stores then enrolled in the Healthy Retail Network program coordinated by West Oakland's Mandela MarketPlace sold 120 cases of bananas.
