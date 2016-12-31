East Bay police rattled by scandal in 2016, but see some crime numbers drop

Oakland police investigators and crime scene investigators work at the scene of an early morning homicide at Mosswood Park in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. During a seven-day stretch during June, the Oakland Police Department trotted out three different chiefs to run the department, and Mayor Libby Schaaf found herself having to speak for an agency mired in a sex scandal that garnered national headlines.

