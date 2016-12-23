Early birds get the numbers on Oakland avian life
Well before sunrise Sunday, wife and husband team Juli Chamberlin and Bob Toleno were on their way to Lake Merritt, looking for killdeer and owls. Following in their footsteps that day would be almost 300 other volunteer birders, fellow participants in the Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count, which attempts to document every bird in the area, providing a snapshot of the state of avian life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Dr Greg Geremesz
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Sat
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC