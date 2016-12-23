Early birds get the numbers on Oakland avian life

Well before sunrise Sunday, wife and husband team Juli Chamberlin and Bob Toleno were on their way to Lake Merritt, looking for killdeer and owls. Following in their footsteps that day would be almost 300 other volunteer birders, fellow participants in the Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count, which attempts to document every bird in the area, providing a snapshot of the state of avian life.

