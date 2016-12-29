Dangerous lead levels found in children living in Oakland
But what is alarming is that the percentage of lead found in the Fruitvale District is higher than the lead levels in children living in Flint, Michigan. A recent Reuters news report stated that lead levels in Oakland's Fruitvale District are worse than the levels that were discovered in Flint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|36 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,757
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Dec 27
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC