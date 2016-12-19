Coronado Pays Tribute Oakland Warehou...

Coronado Pays Tribute Oakland Warehouse Fire Victim

Nick Gomez Hall, an alumnus of Coronado High School, was one of the 36 people killed in the fire at a warehouse in Oakland, California. On Wednesday, his family and friends will gather in Coronado told hold a memorial service for him.

