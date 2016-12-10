Artists protest closing of punk-music warehouse
RICHMOND >> Supporters of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse and punk-music venue are protesting its closing after a deadly fire at an illegally converted warehouse in Oakland. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a few dozen supporters of Richmond's so-called Burnt Ramin warehouse marched on a Richmond City Council meeting Tuesday night Richmond officials closed the warehouse last week and evicted its six residents.
