Albany, El Cerrito Kensington briefs: Free family Noon Year's celebration in Albany

Drugmakers will be required to establish drop-off centers to accept unwanted or expired medications, under an ordinance passed by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. The bill requires drugmakers to pay the full cost of establishing and operating a network of centers to take unwanted or unused pharmaceuticals.
