Alameda woman to stand trial for murder in boyfriend's killing
A judge has determined there is enough evidence to try an Alameda woman on murder charges in the fatal shooting of her 73-year-old boyfriend in 2015. Donna Marie Qualls, 55, admitted to shooting Oakland resident Emmanuel Emmett Christie in the head as he was sleeping in her apartment in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue the morning of Dec. 3, 2015, police testified Thursday at a preliminary hearing before Judge Larry Goodman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Dr Greg Geremesz
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Sat
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC