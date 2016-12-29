4-year-old badly injured in DUI accident
A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured when his mother crashed while allegedly driving drunk on U.S. Highway 101 in Healdsburg late Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The child was apparently not wearing a seatbelt or in a child safety seat when his mother, identified as 36-year-old Melissa Miller of Santa Rosa, crashed near Dry Creek Road just before midnight, CHP officials said.
