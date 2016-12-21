2 brothers suspected of Target stabbi...

2 brothers suspected of Target stabbing charged with murder

Two brothers suspected of fatally stabbing a father in front of his 4-year-old son at a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area have been charged with murder. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta were charged at an Oakland courthouse.

