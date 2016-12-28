19-year old Oakland man sought in Sacramento area homicide
Sacramento County sheriff's officials on Monday named an Oakland man as a suspect in a fatal shooting at a gas station parking lot earlier this month. Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, 19, is a suspect in the Dec. 12 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Patrick Lee Domingo, according to the sheriff's department.
