Woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn home; boyfriend arrested
The New York Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Bradford has been arrested on murder and weapons-possession charges in Laverne Spencer's death. It's not immediately clear whether the 53-year-old Bradford has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.
