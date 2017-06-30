US immigration agents arrest Jamaican...

US immigration agents arrest Jamaican released on active detainer

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says its Enforcement and Removal Operations deportation officers have arrested a Jamaican with pending felony charges following his release despite an active detainer. An immigration detainer is a tool used by ICE and US Department of Homeland Security officials when the agency identifies potentially deportable individuals who are held in jails or prisons nationwide.

