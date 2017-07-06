The eatery that destroyed - French dining' in New York City
It's French Restaurant Week in New York City. A pre-Bastille Day celebration on East 60th Street is set for July 9. But the stuffy, snooty Le's and La's of legend are nowhere to be found, and the lineup of participating restaurants includes many that aren't remotely French - even casual Italian chain Fig & Olive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|2 min
|Guinness Drinker
|4,381
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|22 min
|jimi-yank
|45,198
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|40 min
|Black Zilla
|2,960
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|42 min
|raindope2017
|16,831
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|weaponX
|314,776
|Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Prime_LA
|321
|male and female baby chimpanzees for adoption. (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|ingashton
|27
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC