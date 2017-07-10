Shake Shack offers a Shakespeare-inspired shake through August
But Shake Shack milkshakes are always smooth. The Upper West Side Shack at 366 Columbus Ave. is now serving a Shake-speare Shake - a strawberry and rose indulgence topped with whipped cream and fairy dust sprinkles.
