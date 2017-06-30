Security at Bronx Hospital Was 'In Pl...

Security at Bronx Hospital Was 'In Place' Before Shooting Rampage, Rep Says

Read more: DNAinfo.com

Former hospital employee Henry Bello, armed with an assault rifle, fatally shot a doctor and wounded several others before killing himself Friday at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, police said. Errol Schneer said the hospital is reviewing surveillance footage leading up to the moment when Henry Bello, 45, used an assault rifle to open fire on the 16th and 17th floors, but that he is "very confident that the security that needed to be in place was in place."

