Report: Staten Island driver charged with assault by auto in N.J.

A Staten Islander was charged with assault by auto following a crash Saturday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway, according to a report on NJ.com. Vincent Van Pelt, 34, was driving a Nissan Altima when the vehicle struck the rear of a Toyota Scion around 8:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Lawrence Peele told NJ.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.