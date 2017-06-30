Reigate fire which killed a family-of-three was deliberate

Sun's out, buns out! Contenders get their teeth into Nathan's Famous July fourth hot dog eating contest on Coney Island Six families who own cottages next to Chris Christie's private beach were ordered to leave their homes under threat of ARREST while the governor lounged in the sun Let's hit the beach! Chris Christie strikes deal ending New Jersey shutdown in time for July 4th - after constituents let him know EXACTLY how they felt about him lounging on 10-mile stretch closed to the public Texas teacher and her husband are found shot dead in a pickup on the side of the road in New Mexico while on a tour of the National Parks Historic Harvard club becomes all-male again after it expels ALL of its female members under pressure from alumni just two years after college officials demanded it go co-ed Shocking moment police office pins a young woman, 21, to the ground and PUNCHES her in the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.