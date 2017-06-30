Queens man sentenced for killing 'witch' girlfriend

A Queens man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering two women he claimed were witches . Carlos Alberto Amarillo, 48, was sentenced Thursday for bludgeoning his girlfriend, Estrella Castaneda, 56, and her daughter, Lina Castaneda, 25, with a claw hammer inside their East Elmhurst house in January 2014.

