Queens man sentenced for killing 'witch' girlfriend
A Queens man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering two women he claimed were witches . Carlos Alberto Amarillo, 48, was sentenced Thursday for bludgeoning his girlfriend, Estrella Castaneda, 56, and her daughter, Lina Castaneda, 25, with a claw hammer inside their East Elmhurst house in January 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 min
|Maude
|4,392
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|56 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,845
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|338,240
|Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Prime_LA
|328
|The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|N Bam
|1,886
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|N Bam
|2,252
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|nycboy17
|220
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|jimi-yank
|45,229
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC