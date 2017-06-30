Queens man sentenced for killing 'wit...

Queens man sentenced for killing 'witch' girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A Queens man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering two women he claimed were witches . Carlos Alberto Amarillo, 48, was sentenced Thursday for bludgeoning his girlfriend, Estrella Castaneda, 56, and her daughter, Lina Castaneda, 25, with a claw hammer inside their East Elmhurst house in January 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 min Maude 4,392
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 56 min SweLL GirL 16,845
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 338,240
News Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16) 1 hr Prime_LA 328
The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10) 3 hr N Bam 1,886
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 3 hr N Bam 2,252
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 3 hr nycboy17 220
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 6 hr jimi-yank 45,229
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,023 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC