Police Tracked Officer's Killer Hours Before Shooting, NYPD Says
More than two hours before he assassinated Police Officer Miosotis Familia , the girlfriend of Alexander Bonds called police out of concern for his safety - saying he was acting erratic and paranoid, officials said. But she feared he would only harm himself, not knowing he was armed, according to Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce , who discussed Bonds' movement leading up to the murder of Familia with a single shot to the head as she sat inside a mobile command unit, a police RV, early Wednesday.
|
