Police searching for suspects in fatal Stapleton shooting

A male teen was shot once in the head in front of 487 Vanderbilt Ave. at approximately 6:37 p.m., according to an NYPD statement. The suspects, police said, are described as two black males, and one of them was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

