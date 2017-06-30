Police searching for suspects in fatal Stapleton shooting
A male teen was shot once in the head in front of 487 Vanderbilt Ave. at approximately 6:37 p.m., according to an NYPD statement. The suspects, police said, are described as two black males, and one of them was wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|21 min
|2 Dogs
|2,530
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|30 min
|mikeynineinches
|1,770
|nutty doctor shoots up n y c hospital
|37 min
|2 Dogs
|12
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|50 min
|rainmaker2016
|18,158
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|53 min
|rainmaker2016
|16,779
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,867
|who should Trump boxing match with ? Reid, Sanders
|2 hr
|you hate the truth
|7
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|45,127
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|338,082
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|Political Incorre...
|4,316
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC