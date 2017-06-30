Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into feminism
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 11 hrs ago, titled Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into feminism. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
Let's go back in time. Twenty years ago, Jay-Z was the hip-hop American dream. A former drug dealer from the notorious Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, New York, who fought his way into the music industry.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Obama's buttlover. He does have epic DSLs though.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 min
|Jerrold Webb
|338,118
|TRUMP Under Investigation for OBSTRUCTION !
|26 min
|you hate the truth
|6
|TRUMP TAX RETURNS Missing ! WHERE ARE THEY ?
|32 min
|you hate the truth
|7
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|rainmaker2016
|18,179
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,795
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|13,405
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|NEMO
|4,325
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|45,136
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC