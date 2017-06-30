Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his st...

Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into feminism

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 11 hrs ago, titled Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into feminism. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Let's go back in time. Twenty years ago, Jay-Z was the hip-hop American dream. A former drug dealer from the notorious Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, New York, who fought his way into the music industry.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gay-Z

East Lansing, MI

#1 9 hrs ago
Obama's buttlover. He does have epic DSLs though.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 min Jerrold Webb 338,118
TRUMP Under Investigation for OBSTRUCTION ! 26 min you hate the truth 6
TRUMP TAX RETURNS Missing ! WHERE ARE THEY ? 32 min you hate the truth 7
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr rainmaker2016 18,179
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr rainmaker2016 16,795
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr ThomasA 13,405
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr NEMO 4,325
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Paul Yanks 45,136
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,309 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC