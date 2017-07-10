NYC concert series sued over $36G in ...

NYC concert series sued over $36G in credit card debt

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: New York Daily News

A popular free concert series in Brooklyn faced a summer bummer Thursday: a lawsuit over $36,000 in credit card debt. American Express sued both the Seaside Summer Concert Series in Coney Island and the Martin Luther King Jr. concert series at Wingate Field in East Flatbush, saying show organizer Debra Garcia failed to pay bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 min jimi-yank 338,355
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 15 min jimi-yank 45,306
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr BigBlkRod 16,911
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr The Feed Store Boys 4,435
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr SweLL GirL 18,255
We VS We (Nov '09) 3 hr 2 Dogs 2,544
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 3 hr 2 Dogs 2,260
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC