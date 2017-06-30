NY police arrest fugitive Marcus Bisr...

NY police arrest fugitive Marcus Bisram over Corentyne murder

After managing to elude the police for almost eight months, US based-Guyanese, Marcus Brian Bisram, the alleged mastermind of the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, was yesterday afternoon arrested in Queens, New York. According to a report from the New York Daily News, Bisram, 27, was arrested in the Rockaways around 1 pm yesterday by members of the NYPD/U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force.

