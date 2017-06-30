New York City's Congressional Delegat...

New York City's Congressional Delegation Demands Full Funding for 2020 Census

New York City's congressional delegation is calling on the U.S. Department of Commerce to support full funding for the 2020 Census, arguing that any inaccuracies in counting residents could translate into an unfair reduction in federal funding. In a letter announced Thursday, the delegation wrote to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on June 30 that despite being heavily populated, New York City is typically undercounted in the Census, which translates into the city and state losing out on key federal support.

