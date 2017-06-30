Mom of two, man shot to death in Queens amid Fourth of July party

A gunman seeking revenge for his brother's arrest fatally shot two people early Wednesday, including a mother of two, police said. The sound of fireworks was drowned out by gunshots at a Fourth of July party on 170th St., near 107th Ave., in Jamaica about 3:30 a.m. when the gunman started shooting, hitting 28-year-old Jasmine Quattlebaum and two men, ages 28 and 32, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.