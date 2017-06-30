Mom of two, man shot to death in Quee...

Mom of two, man shot to death in Queens amid Fourth of July party

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A gunman seeking revenge for his brother's arrest fatally shot two people early Wednesday, including a mother of two, police said. The sound of fireworks was drowned out by gunshots at a Fourth of July party on 170th St., near 107th Ave., in Jamaica about 3:30 a.m. when the gunman started shooting, hitting 28-year-old Jasmine Quattlebaum and two men, ages 28 and 32, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Dudley 314,775
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr Maude 4,371
MUSLIM CLASS ACTION Against AMERICAN SOLDIERS A... 3 hr Old Vet 4
cop murdered 3 hr Old Vet 2
Cnn fake news 3 hr ThomasA 2
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 4 hr SweLL GirL 16,826
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Paul Yanks 45,183
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr Paul Yanks 338,184
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC