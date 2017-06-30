Mexicans reunite with children in US under special program

Luis Mendez Chanes, center, is reunited with his daughter Marta Mendez who he hasn't seen in 24-years, and her husband Luis Flores, from Queens, as they ride the Bateaux New York boat, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in New York. The reunification was possible because of an agreement between the Mexican state of Morelos and the U.S. government, which granted tourist visas to the Mexican visitors.

