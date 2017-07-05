Mexicans reunite with children in US under special program
The r... . Magdalena Garcia, center, of Morelos, Mexico, sits with her son Candido Macoto, who lives in Brooklyn, as they reunite after 21 years, on the Bateaux New York boat, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|15 min
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|45,227
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|47 min
|Princess Hey
|16,835
|Does George Clooney miss Donald Trump or feels ...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|2
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|338,226
|What will President Trump say to Putin about Uk...
|6 hr
|consortium
|2
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|6 hr
|doesthissuck
|3
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|7 hr
|Maude
|4,389
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC