Man cuffed after woman found stabbed to death in Brooklyn
Cops cuffed a 53-year-old man after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn apartment building early Monday. The assailant repeatedly knifed the 55-year-old woman in the torso and legs along Gates Ave., near Marcy Ave., just after midnight in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 min
|jimi-yank
|338,156
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|25 min
|Paul Yanks
|45,148
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|18,189
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|16,808
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Kstar
|216
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Paul
|4,354
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Tick Jackson
|314,758
