Man charged in violent anti-gay attack on subway
A Flatbush man was charged Monday with hurling anti-gay slurs at a couple aboard a Q train before knocking one of them out with a sucker punch. Antoine Thomas, 27, was indicted on second-degree assault as a hate crime and other related charges for the sickening May 21 attack that began on the Brooklyn-bound train at Union Square.
