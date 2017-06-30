Lena Dunham Fires Back at Animal Shel...

Lena Dunham Fires Back at Animal Shelter Over Dog-Abuse Claim:...

Read more: SFGate

Lena Dunham has her claws out after an animal shelter questioned her claim that her dog, Lamby, was abused before she adopted him. The "Girls" star wrote on Instagram back on June 20 that Lamby, who Dunham adopted from BARC shelter in Brooklyn, New York, in January 2013, now has a new owner who is better able to deal with his aggression.

