Leg found along Hudson River may belong to dismembered woman
A leg that washed up on the Upper West Side could belong to a woman whose dismembered torso was found floating near Brooklyn last week, cops said Sunday. The body part was discovered by a female jogger who was running along the Hudson River near the 79th St. Boat Basin around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|16 min
|Logic
|2,963
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|31 min
|Princess Hey
|18,183
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|32 min
|Bring Back Arod
|338,121
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|37 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,800
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|43 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,887
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|47 min
|jimi-yank
|45,139
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|4,330
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC